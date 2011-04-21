Ad
Juncker: Not a fan of transparency when it comes to economic policy (Photo: Council of European Union)

Eurogroup chief: 'I'm for secret, dark debates'

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Eurozone economic policies should only be conducted in "dark secret rooms", to prevent dangerous movements in financial markets, the Eurogroup chief said on Wednesday (20 April), adding that he had often lied in his career to prevent the spread of rumours that could feed speculation.

As exists in the case of monetary policy, all economic decisions should now be discussed behind closed doors, he said

"Monetary policy is a serious issue. We should discuss this in secret, in the Euro...

