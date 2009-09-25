Commission says Poland, Estonia cannot issue more carbon allowances

Despite a court victory over the European Commission, Poland and Estonia cannot issue additional carbon permits, the EU executive has said.
The European Court of First Instance on Wednesday backed complaints from the two eastern EU member states, saying that the commission had "exceeded the limits of its power" when it rejected their national carbon emission reduction plans.
On Thursday, EU environment commissioner Stavros Dimas said that as a result of the court's ruling, the com...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here