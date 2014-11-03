World must stop emitting greenhouse gases by 2100, report says

If the world wants to keep the effects of global warming to a minimum, it needs to ensure that by the year 2100, there are almost no emissions of greenhouse gases like CO2, according to a major new report.

In the past seven years, scientists have become more convinced that human behaviour is the cause of the world's rising average temperature.

It is “extremely likely” that human activity is “the dominant cause of the observed warming since the mid-20th century”, the Intergovernmen...