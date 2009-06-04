Ad
euobserver
Eastern Europe, and in particular Latvia, has been one of the areas worst affected by the economic crisis (Photo: European Commission Audiovisual Library)

Latvia fails to raise money on market

by Andrew Willis,

Economic concerns spread across Central and Eastern Europe on Wednesday (3 June) after it emerged that an attempt by the Latvian government to raise money through the sale of treasury bills on Tuesday had received no bids.

The failure draws a big question mark over the ability of some countries in the region to raise their own capital and prompted large share price falls in Swedish banks that have invested heavily in the country.

Several factors appear to have prompted the poor ...

euobserver

