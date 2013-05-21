Ad
Fifty-nine banks in the EU have been restructured following the start of the financial crisis, says the European Commission (Photo: Fergus Ray Murray)

MEPs vote to protect small bank depositors

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Strasbourg,

Large depositors in the EU will from 2016 be in line to suffer losses if a bank gets into serious trouble, but deposits under €100,000 should be fully protected, MEPs in the economic affairs committee voted late on Monday (20 May).

“The bail-in of any creditors should be done according to a clear hierarchy, with depositors with savings over €100,000 last in line, whilst deposits under €100,000 would be fully protected,” said Green economic and finance spokesperson Philippe Lamberts in a...

Leaked report damns Cyprus on money laundering
