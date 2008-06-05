Belgian finance minister eyes eurogroup presidency

Belgian finance minister Didier Reynders could succeed Luxembourg's premier Jean-Claude Juncker as the next president of the eurogroup – the club of EU countries using the euro - according to press reports.

Mr Reynders told French daily Le Monde he would do it "gladly, provided that there is a consensus on my name," the paper reported on Wednesday (4 June).

The Belgian minister has had a seat in the eurogroup almost as long as that of Mr Juncker himself, and is reported to have t...