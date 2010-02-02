Ad
The national pledges account for 78 percent of emissions, says the UN (Photo: Greenpeace/Dave Walsh)

Few countries submit climate pledges by deadline

by Leigh Phillips,

A total of 55 countries have submitted their pledges to curb greenhouse gas emissions by 2020 to the UN climate convention, the global body said on Monday (1 February).

Although just over a third of the world's 194 states signed up and few poor countries have listed their commitments, all together, those that have given notice of their climate strategy account for 78 percent of emissions, according to the UN.

"Greater ambition is required to meet the scale of the challenge. But I ...

