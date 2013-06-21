Ad
euobserver
Cypriot bank: Ministers want to avoid seizing savers' money, as in the Cypriot bailout (Photo: truthpaint)

Ministers try to bridge divide on bank rescue funds

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

EU finance ministers will meet in Luxembourg on Friday (21 June) aiming to strike a deal on a regime to wind down failing banks, in the latest attempt by politicians to break the so-called "doom loop" between indebted banks and sovereigns.

The bank recovery and resolution directive sets out a hierarchy of shareholders and creditors who would be 'bailed in' to bear losses if a bank got into serious difficulties, leaving savers as the last in line to lose their money.

By forcing sh...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU should press ahead on bank resolution, ECB man says
Ministers hoping to bridge divide on EU banking supervision
Cypriot bank: Ministers want to avoid seizing savers' money, as in the Cypriot bailout (Photo: truthpaint)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections