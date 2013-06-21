Ministers try to bridge divide on bank rescue funds

EU finance ministers will meet in Luxembourg on Friday (21 June) aiming to strike a deal on a regime to wind down failing banks, in the latest attempt by politicians to break the so-called "doom loop" between indebted banks and sovereigns.
The bank recovery and resolution directive sets out a hierarchy of shareholders and creditors who would be 'bailed in' to bear losses if a bank got into serious difficulties, leaving savers as the last in line to lose their money.
By forcing sh...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
