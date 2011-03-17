Ad
euobserver
The CCCTB would save businesses billions a year, says the commission (Photo: Flickr)

Brussels pushes common EU tax base

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Commission on Wednesday (16 March) proposed a system where companies will be able to file just one tax return for the whole of the EU, a move that Brussels stresses would not infringe on states' ability to set their own corporate tax rates.

The move is being sold as a winner for business, but Ireland believes it is one step down the road to removing its low corporate tax rate. A number of other member states also oppose the move and so it is far from certain that the propos...

Green Economy
euobserver

