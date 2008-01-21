Ad
Biofuels are supposed to account for 10 percent of transport needs by 2020 (Photo: European Community, 2006)

Brussels to unveil EU green strategy amid strong criticism

by Renata Goldirova,

The European Commission is set to table on Wednesday (23 January) a highly controversial set of legislative proposals designed to fight global warming and the EU's dependence on imported energy.

The package has already attracted a lot of attention and criticism, as it will extensively shape future energy and industrial policies in all 27 EU member states.

As part of the proposals, each country will face a mandatory cap on greenhouse gas emissions and a mandatory target for the sh...

