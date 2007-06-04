Ad
In 2006, China remained the EU's second largest trading partner and displaced the US as the largest source of EU imports (Photo: European Commission)

Brussels impressed by China 'market economy' progress

by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

The European Commission is optimistic about market economy reforms in China, saying the Asian state has made "significant progress." But some are wary of Brussels sunny outlook on China's trade development.

In a commission assessment report presented to trade experts from EU member countries recently and seen by EUobserver, the EU executive says "China has made significant progress towards market economy status" in the last three years, adding that the Asian state has "shown evidence th...

