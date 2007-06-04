Brussels impressed by China 'market economy' progress

The European Commission is optimistic about market economy reforms in China, saying the Asian state has made "significant progress." But some are wary of Brussels sunny outlook on China's trade development.
In a commission assessment report presented to trade experts from EU member countries recently and seen by EUobserver, the EU executive says "China has made significant progress towards market economy status" in the last three years, adding that the Asian state has "shown evidence th...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here