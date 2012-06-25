Ad
euobserver
Madrid has been pressing to have the loans go directly to the banks. Berlin says No. (Photo: cuellar)

Spanish finance sector to face reforms in return for aid

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Commission on Monday (25 June) said it would begin preparations to bail out Spain's banks after a formal request by Madrid, with Brussels expecting financial sector reform and a fixing of the budget deficit in return.

"I have instructed our staff to step up their work to provide a clear assessment of the sector and its needs, as well as a proposal for the necessary policy conditionality that shall accompany the assistance," said EU economics commissioner Olli Rehn. \n \nEst...

