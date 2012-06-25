Spanish finance sector to face reforms in return for aid

The European Commission on Monday (25 June) said it would begin preparations to bail out Spain's banks after a formal request by Madrid, with Brussels expecting financial sector reform and a fixing of the budget deficit in return.

"I have instructed our staff to step up their work to provide a clear assessment of the sector and its needs, as well as a proposal for the necessary policy conditionality that shall accompany the assistance," said EU economics commissioner Olli Rehn.



Est...