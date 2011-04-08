EU: All Portuguese parties must back bailout-austerity package

European Union finance ministers meeting in Godollo, Hungary on Friday (8 April) have given the green light to launch talks not just with the caretaker government of Portugal but also the "main opposition parties" for a bail-out of around €80 billion.

In return for the financial assistance, the caretaker government and opposition must agree to an "ambitious" three-year programme of liberalisation, privatisation and spending cuts.

Centre-left Prime Minister Jose Socrates' hope of ...