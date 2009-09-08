Brussels wants greener, happier economic yardstick than GDP

The traditional way to measure an economy - that triptych of letters, GDP, that regularly peppers the financial pages of the newspapers and the speeches of politicians - is getting a little outdated, according to the European Commission.
Instead, Brussels wants to come up with a new set of metrics that go beyond just what is valued by markets, and integrates those things that are a little less hard to pin a price tag on such as protecting the environment, an inclusive society and even ...
