EU to lift liquid ban on airplanes in 2013

Europe's air passengers will be able to take on board water bottles, sprays and gels from April 2013 on when a general ban on liquids will be replaced by better screening technology, the European Commission said on Thursday (29 April).

"This package takes a significant step forward in signaling the beginning of the end for the current restrictions on liquids in cabin baggage, with a clear and final deadline of April 2013," said Siim Kallas, the commission vice president in charge of tra...