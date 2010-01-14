Ad
"Opinion surveys in Iceland indicate that there is strong and widespread internal dissatisfaction concerning the agreements reached with the UK and the Netherlands"

Iceland is fully committed to honouring its obligations

by Jóhanna Sigurdardóttir,

The Government of Iceland remains fully committed to honouring Iceland's obligations in the Icesave dispute with Britain and the Netherlands under international commitments regarding the collapsed Icelandic bank Landsbanki hf.

My government has pledged this; the Icelandic Althingi (Parliament) has agreed, and the country's major political parties are also in agreement on this basic tenet.

The President of Iceland, Mr. Olafur Ragnar Grimsson, decided to invoke the right, accorded ...

