Iceland is fully committed to honouring its obligations

The Government of Iceland remains fully committed to honouring Iceland's obligations in the Icesave dispute with Britain and the Netherlands under international commitments regarding the collapsed Icelandic bank Landsbanki hf.

My government has pledged this; the Icelandic Althingi (Parliament) has agreed, and the country's major political parties are also in agreement on this basic tenet.

The President of Iceland, Mr. Olafur Ragnar Grimsson, decided to invoke the right, accorded ...