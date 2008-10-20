Ad
euobserver
Commissioner Dimas does not believe deforestation credits should be used within the ETS - just yet (Photo: EUobserver)

Brussels proposes EU anti-deforestation fund

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

The European Commission wants the EU to support international work to cut deforestation around the world by 50 percent by 2020 and ultimately eliminate forest destruction completely by 2030.

To achieve this, environment commissioner Stavros Dimas has proposed in a communication that a percentage of the money raised from the sale of pollution permits under the EU emissions trading scheme, (ETS) be set aside to pay for forest preservation in the third world, where the bulk of deforestatio...

euobserver

