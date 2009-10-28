Sarkozy unveils massive aid package for French farmers

French President Nicholas Sarkozy has pledged a €1.65 billion aid package for his country's already heavily subsidised farmers who have nevertheless been bludgeoned by falling prices in the sector.

"I will not let French agriculture be swept away by the crisis," the French leader said during a visit to the town of Poligny in the Jura department in the east of the country, a region celebrated for its cheese-making.

He noted that the prices farmers can charge for their products had ...