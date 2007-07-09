European traditional leadership of IMF under attack

The International Monetary Fund's executive board is meeting today (9 July) to discuss the selection process for the international organisation's new leader with current IMF chief Rodrigo Rato stepping down in autumn.

However, it has come under renewed fire for always choosing a European for its top post.

"There will be an informal meeting of the executive board on the selection process of the managing director,' the spokeswoman, Conny Lotze, said last week without providing furth...