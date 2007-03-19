Slovakia signals U-turn on tax

Slovakia has for the first time signalled it could be willing to enter into discussion over Brussels' wish to move into the sensitive area of tax, a move that has led to a political clash between the Slovak government and its opposition.

"I understand the advantages of [our] national tax system, but on the other hand I also understand that EU heavyweights will hardly respect tax allowances started by new member states," Slovak prime minister Robert Fico said in an interview with EUobse...