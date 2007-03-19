Ad
Slovakia signals U-turn on tax

by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

Slovakia has for the first time signalled it could be willing to enter into discussion over Brussels' wish to move into the sensitive area of tax, a move that has led to a political clash between the Slovak government and its opposition.

"I understand the advantages of [our] national tax system, but on the other hand I also understand that EU heavyweights will hardly respect tax allowances started by new member states," Slovak prime minister Robert Fico said in an interview with EUobse...

