Copyright issues are becoming blurred in the digital age (Photo: Luxembourg EU Presidency)

Belgian courts give Google a bloody nose

by Andrew Rettman,

California-based internet giant Google may have to rethink its popular news.google.com service after Belgian courts on Tuesday (13 February) said it is illegal to publish summaries of news stories and links without newspapers' consent.

"We confirm...the reproduction and publication of headlines as well as short extracts and the use of Google's cache, the publicly available data storage of articles and documents, violate the law on authors' rights," the ruling stated, AP reports.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

