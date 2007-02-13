Belgian courts give Google a bloody nose

California-based internet giant Google may have to rethink its popular news.google.com service after Belgian courts on Tuesday (13 February) said it is illegal to publish summaries of news stories and links without newspapers' consent.

"We confirm...the reproduction and publication of headlines as well as short extracts and the use of Google's cache, the publicly available data storage of articles and documents, violate the law on authors' rights," the ruling stated, AP reports.

T...