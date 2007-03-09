Cyprus demolishes Nicosia wall

The government of Cyprus began demolition late on Thursday night of a wall dividing the Greek and Turkish parts of Nicosia – Europe's last divided capital.

The Greek Cypriot military started just before midnight (8 March) to take down a wall within the old part of the Cypriot capital Nicosia that separates it from the Turkish side, completing the demolition early this morning.

"Tonight, we demolished a checkpoint on our side," Cypriot President Tassos Papadopoulos said, according ...