Brussels ups climate pressure at limp US summit

EU leaders upped the pressure on the US at what turned out to be a fairly colourless summit in Washington to show leadership in the battle against climate change.
In the US capital on Tuesday (3 November) for the first EU-US summit since the June European elections and the election of President Barack Obama a year ago to the day, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, Swedish Prime Minister Frederick Reinfeldt, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency, and foreign poli...
