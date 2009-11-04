Ad
President Obama reflects on the European position on climate change (Photo: White House)

Brussels ups climate pressure at limp US summit

by Leigh Phillips,

EU leaders upped the pressure on the US at what turned out to be a fairly colourless summit in Washington to show leadership in the battle against climate change.

In the US capital on Tuesday (3 November) for the first EU-US summit since the June European elections and the election of President Barack Obama a year ago to the day, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, Swedish Prime Minister Frederick Reinfeldt, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency, and foreign poli...

