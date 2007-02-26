Ad
euobserver
A boost in economic growth has seen more jobs in Europe (Photo: European Commission)

EU closer to reaching job goals, think-tanks say

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

Two independent studies suggest the EU is getting closer to its job and growth targets although productivity and spending on research remain problematic, with Denmark and the Netherlands praised as "heroes" and Poland and Greece as "villains" of the EU's reform efforts.

"The European economy is better prepared for global competition than it was in 2000," argues the 2007 Lisbon scoreboard published by the London-based Centre for European Reform.

The report analyses the EU's progres...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
A boost in economic growth has seen more jobs in Europe (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections