Ad
euobserver
Analysts say the stress test will lead to consolidation in the banking sector (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU stress tests to kill off weak banks, experts say

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

As the debate over the credibility of Europe's banking sector stress tests continues to rage, analysts say the EU's refusal to openly discuss a framework for national debt restructuring has placed the bloc's politicians in an intractable bind. In addition, observers say the tests are likely to see consolidation in the sector.

With results from the tests set to be published on Friday week (23 July), concern is centered on whether market participants will consider the criteria used to as...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Analysts say the stress test will lead to consolidation in the banking sector (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections