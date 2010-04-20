Ad
If art galleries can be funded, so can journalism, say unions (Photo: DRB62)

European reporters' unions want EU to back journalism as ‘public good'

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

In response to the crisis of journalism in Europe, journalists' unions from across the continent are to launch a campaign to press the EU to encourage member states to strengthen the sector.

If governments can fund theatre and art galleries to protect cultural pluralism, they say, they can fund journalism to protect information pluralism as well.

At its annual meeting in Istanbul, the European Federation of Journalists, which represents unions from 24 countries, resolved to push ...

If art galleries can be funded, so can journalism, say unions (Photo: DRB62)

