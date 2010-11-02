Ad
euobserver
A dodo in the Oxford University Museum of Natural History (Photo: net_efekt)

EU threatened global biodiversity deal, critics say

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Europe's tough stance on sharing genetic information threatened to wreck last week's historic deal on biodiversity, NGOs present at the talks in Japan have said.

The reports suggest negotiators were staring down the barrel on another Copenhagen-style failure until concessions in the final hours of the fortnight-long meeting allowed an agreement to be struck.

"Without a deal on access and benefit sharing (ABS) of genetic material there wouldn't have been an agreement on anything ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
A dodo in the Oxford University Museum of Natural History (Photo: net_efekt)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections