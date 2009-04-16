Ad
euobserver
The blockaders say that small-scale fishing is dying (Photo: Irish Presidency)

French fishermen blockading English Channel offered €4m

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

French agriculture and fisheries minister Michel Barnier announced Thursday (16 April) that his government is ready to release some €4 million to appease fishermen whose blockade of English Channel ports has now entered its third day.

Early on Thursday morning the minister issued a communique offering the funds after more than four hours of negotiations with the fishermen in Paris, according to French media reports.

Mr Barnier is also to request that the European commissioner for ...

Green Economy
