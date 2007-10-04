Mobile roaming costs down by 60%, says EU

Mobile phone firms' compliance with fresh EU legislation on roaming has pushed down consumer costs for phoning abroad by more than half since this summer, the European Commission has said.

"At the moment, 400 million consumers are protected by the new Eurotariff when using their mobile phones abroad. This means that the roaming charges have been brought down by up to 60% on average," telecommunications commissioner Viviane Reding said Thursday (4 October).

She added that average p...