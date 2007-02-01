Ad
euobserver
The EU should get behind Germany's idea 110 percent, the Irishman said (Photo: European Commission)

McCreevy champions EU-US joint market idea

Green Economy
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

Internal market commissioner Charlie McCreevy has thrown his weight behind Germany's push for closer economic ties between the EU and the US.

"It is an idea which deserves to be wholeheartly supported by 110 percent", Mr McCreevy said, adding that a boost to transatlantic economic cooperation could be beneficial to both sides of the Atlantic in a globalized world.

Earlier this month German chancellor Angela Merkel said she would promote a transatlantic marketplace in the face of...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

EU-US trade ties high on German presidency agenda
The EU should get behind Germany's idea 110 percent, the Irishman said (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections