McCreevy champions EU-US joint market idea

Internal market commissioner Charlie McCreevy has thrown his weight behind Germany's push for closer economic ties between the EU and the US.

"It is an idea which deserves to be wholeheartly supported by 110 percent", Mr McCreevy said, adding that a boost to transatlantic economic cooperation could be beneficial to both sides of the Atlantic in a globalized world.

Earlier this month German chancellor Angela Merkel said she would promote a transatlantic marketplace in the face of...