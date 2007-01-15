Slovenia celebrates full entry into euro club

Slovenia is set to celebrate the country's full change from the tolar to the euro on Monday (15 January) with EU ministers and commissioners expected to attend festivities in Ljubljana.

"This will be one of the biggest events in Slovenian history and one of the biggest in the European Union this year," Slovenian state television reported Friday, according to AFP.

The Slovenian government and the European Central Bank (ECB) are staging the event, which will see European Commission ...