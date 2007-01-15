Ad
Ljubljana - Slovenia has made the fastest economic progress out of the new EU states (Photo: European Commission)

Slovenia celebrates full entry into euro club


by Helena Spongenberg,

Slovenia is set to celebrate the country's full change from the tolar to the euro on Monday (15 January) with EU ministers and commissioners expected to attend festivities in Ljubljana.

"This will be one of the biggest events in Slovenian history and one of the biggest in the European Union this year," Slovenian state television reported Friday, according to AFP.

The Slovenian government and the European Central Bank (ECB) are staging the event, which will see European Commission ...


