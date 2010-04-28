Greece downgraded amid rumours of special May summit

The eurozone was plunged into further difficulty on Tuesday (27 April) as credit rating downgrades for both Greece and Portugal provided further evidence the economic contagion was rapidly spreading beyond the Hellenic Republic.

European share prices tumbled after rating agency Standard and Poor's cut Greece's credit rating to junk status, a first for a euro area country, with Reuters reporting that euro area leaders were preparing to hold a special summit on 10 May to activate an aid ...