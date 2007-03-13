Diesel tax hike plan highlights internal commission rift

The European Commission has tabled a controversial bill to raise the minimum duty on diesel from 2012, aimed at stamping out so-called fuel tourism and decreasing air pollution.

But even after three weeks of internal struggle, the college of commissioners failed to speak with one voice, with the Lithuanian EU budget commissioner Dalia Grybauskaite officially opposing the plan.

"Today's decision is fully in line with results of the last European Council... which put environmen...