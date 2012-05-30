France, Italy and Spain at centre of EU budgetary surveillance

The EU commission will on Wednesday (30 May) publish reports and binding recommendations on each member state's economy, as part of its increased budgetary surveillance powers.
Spain, Italy and France - the eurozone's biggest economies after Germany - will grab the most attention.
At the heart of the exercise are hundreds of pages of in-depth analysis on what each country is doing - ranging from budget cuts to fiscal and labour market reforms.
But what it will ultimately b...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here