ECB considered rescue aid for Ireland, says German paper

The European Central Bank considered activating the eurozone's emergency rescue mechanism to provide Ireland with funds, according to a report in the German Handelsblatt newspaper on Monday (27 September).

Citing unidentified government officials, the German daily said several euro-area governments had already been told to raise money on Ireland's behalf in case the need arose.

"In the end, the decision fell against the plan," the Handelsblatt said, without offering direct quotati...