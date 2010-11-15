Ad
Shopping in Dublin - the country is still the third richest in the EU in GDP/capita terms (Photo: UggBoyUggGirl)

Ireland denies latest bailout reports

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A roll-call of Irish government ministers over the weekend denied reports that the country has begun talks on an EU-IMF bailout of up to €80 billion.

"We have not, contrary to much speculation, applied to join any facility, or avail of any facility," finance minister Brian Lenihan told Irish radio on Friday (12 November) after leading financial newswire Reuters first reported that clandestine bailout discussions are already under way.

Mr Lenihan was joined by the minister for tou...

