Ireland denies latest bailout reports

A roll-call of Irish government ministers over the weekend denied reports that the country has begun talks on an EU-IMF bailout of up to €80 billion.

"We have not, contrary to much speculation, applied to join any facility, or avail of any facility," finance minister Brian Lenihan told Irish radio on Friday (12 November) after leading financial newswire Reuters first reported that clandestine bailout discussions are already under way.

