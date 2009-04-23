Ad
euobserver
Deforestation causes almost a fifth of greenhouse gas emissions (Photo: Wikipedia)

Illegal logging targeted by parliament

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Parliament has approved stricter rules on timber sold in the European Union in order to take on illegal logging - one of the major causes of deforestation.

According to the rules, all operators in the timber supply chain - from lumberjack to lumber yard - must prove the legality of their timber.

Those that are found to be supplying illegal timber illegal timber will be slapped with fines - imposed at the EU member state level - that reflect the degree of environment...

Tags

