Sarkozy-Brown meeting fails to clinch hedge fund deal

A meeting between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown on Friday (12 March) has failed to clinch a breakthrough on hedge fund and private equity regulation, as EU talks approach their endgame.

Both sides said they were confident a deal could be struck in the coming days however, with the Spanish EU presidency keen to secure a common member-state position when finance ministers meet in Brussels next Monday and Tuesday.

"We've had good talks on this a...