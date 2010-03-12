Ad
euobserver
Mr Sarkozy (l) and Mr Brown at an EU summit meeting in Brussels (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Sarkozy-Brown meeting fails to clinch hedge fund deal

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

A meeting between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown on Friday (12 March) has failed to clinch a breakthrough on hedge fund and private equity regulation, as EU talks approach their endgame.

Both sides said they were confident a deal could be struck in the coming days however, with the Spanish EU presidency keen to secure a common member-state position when finance ministers meet in Brussels next Monday and Tuesday.

"We've had good talks on this a...

