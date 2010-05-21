Ad
Piles of cash and a stash of firearms were found when the locations were raided (Photo: aloha orangeneko)

Another ETS fraud raid reveals firearms, piles of cash

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

In the early hours of Friday morning, UK tax authorities raided a series of homes and businesses nabbing four men that are believed to be part of an organised criminal gang suspected of ETS carbon trade fraud worth £38 million (€44m).

Large piles of cash and a stash of weapons were uncovered when investigators entered seven properties in the London and Leicester areas.

The arrests, of individuals between the ages of 29 and 53, are linked to raids that took place in August last yea...

