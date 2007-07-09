Sarkozy set to cause division among EU finance ministers

French president Nicolas Sarkozy is set to cause strong divisions among eurozone finance ministers this evening (9 July) when he appears at one of their regular monthly meetings to tell them that France will be two years late to balance its budget.

Mr Sarkozy's announcement that Paris is to delay a commitment to reduce his country's budget deficit to 2012 has raised concerns among other single currency states that the eurozone's rules - known as the stability and growth pact - will be w...