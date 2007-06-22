Ad
The French president says he got the green light from Merkel on scrapping the clause (Photo: © Council of the European Union, 2000-2005)

Sarkozy to cut free markets clause from EU treaty

by Lucia Kubosova,

As a surprise by-side move in the debate on revising the EU constitution, French President Nicolas Sarkozy says he has secured the scrapping of a crucial competition clause from the bloc's new treaty, with experts concerned it could undermine Brussels' powers against protectionism and monopolies.

Speaking to journalists after the first session of the European summit on Thursday (21 June), Mr Sarkozy said that his demand to drop a reference to "free and undistorted" competition from the ...

