euobserver
Germany should do more, says the IMF (Photo: PeterXIII)

IMF tells Germany to do more for eurozone

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Germany's economy is doing well in its recovery, but the country should be more "active" in helping the rest of the eurozone cope with the crisis, the International Monetary Fund has said.

"As the euro area’s largest economy, Germany can play a pivotal role in addressing the challenges posed by the crisis. Articulating more clearly the Economic and Monetary Union’s shared vision of an appropriate post-crisis architecture will help in restoring market confidence," the Washington-based bo...

Green Economy

Green Economy
