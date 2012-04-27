Spain downgraded over spiralling recession

Standard & Poor's (S&P) downgraded Spain by two notches on Thursday (26 April) in a sign of persistent investor concern over the stability of the eurozone.

"The downgrade reflects our view of mounting risks to Spain's net general government debt as a share of GDP in light of the contracting economy, in particular due to the deterioration in the budget deficit trajectory for 2011-2015," S&P said in a statement announcing the downgrade to BBB+ from A.

It also said further downgrades...