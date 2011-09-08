Ad
The EU imports 80 percent of its oil (Photo: Paul Lowry)

EU moots greater role in deals with oil-rich countries

by Valentina Pop,

The European Commission on Wednesday suggested it should negotiate 'strategic' energy contracts with other countries on behalf of the whole EU and have a greater say when countries strike bilateral deals with Russia.

"If we speak on one voice, we get a completely different weight, so that the divide-and-rule principle will no longer be successful for other countries," EU energy commissioner Guenther Oettinger said during a press briefing outlining the proposal.

