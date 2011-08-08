The pot and the kettle

When they saw America's debt rating being lowered to AA+, the Chinese had some very mixed feelings. Quite a few were certainly amused to watch the monetary superpower being left at the mercy of volatile international markets.

Yet, as we know, it also happens to be the case that the Chinese have parked for almost $1.2 trillion in the American Treasury: A pretty big chunk of China's $3.1 trillion foreign exchange reserve. But what matters more, is that the People's Republic itself sinks ...