A short guide to the Polish presidency

With Poland taking over the presidency of the European Union on 1 July, EUobserver presents a short non-exhaustive guide:

Calendar restraints - Being a second-half-of-the-year presidency, Warsaw will fall afoul of the EU's famously extended holiday period. Most of the Brussels EU elite starts disappearing in July. The EU capital re-emerges as a complete political city only around the beginning of September. The same Brussels evacuation starts to take place around the mi...