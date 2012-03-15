Ad
MEPs united in condemning the anti-immigrant website set up by Geert Wilders' far-right party (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

MEPs unite over Dutch anti-immigrant hotline

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

MEPs from across the political spectrum have united against an anti-immigrant internet hotline set up by the party of controversial Dutch politician Geert Wilders.

Deputies from all political groups - aside from the nationalist EFD group - backed a resolution on Thursday (15 March) describing the website as an “ill-intentioned initiative aimed at creating divisions within the society and obtaining political gains to the detriment of workers from Central and Eastern Europe.”

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

