Ad
euobserver
Pipeline: EU trade with Belarus is on the rise (Photo: gTarded)

EU billions flow to Lukashenko despite sanctions

EU & the World
Belarus
by Nikolaj Nielsen, MINSK,

Lucrative oil and petrochemical contracts between the EU and Belarus help keep the former Soviet republic's economy afloat.

Belarus declared a €2.5 billion trade surplus in 2011 after trade between the two sides shot up by 76 percent in the first nine months alone.

Despite the economic hardships endured by most of the population, the country has seen a significant increase in trade with the EU over the last year - Belarus effectively doubled exports to Europe compared to 2010. <...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldBelarus

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU and Belarus preparing extra counter-measures
Pipeline: EU trade with Belarus is on the rise (Photo: gTarded)

Tags

EU & the WorldBelarus

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections