EU billions flow to Lukashenko despite sanctions

Lucrative oil and petrochemical contracts between the EU and Belarus help keep the former Soviet republic's economy afloat.

Belarus declared a €2.5 billion trade surplus in 2011 after trade between the two sides shot up by 76 percent in the first nine months alone.

Despite the economic hardships endured by most of the population, the country has seen a significant increase in trade with the EU over the last year - Belarus effectively doubled exports to Europe compared to 2010. <...