euobserver
Video-streaming is heling hospitals in Africa to overcome staffing problems (Photo: US Army Africa)

Healthcare without borders

Health & Society
by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

The town hospital of Guriceel, in the Galguduud region in central Somalia, is understaffed.

The doctors who once worked there have all but fled the fighting that has afflicted the country for decades. Those who remain often lack education. But they do have an internet connection.

Since January 2011, the hospital’s paediatrics department is able to consult with a specialist based in Nairobi, in neighbouring Kenya, via live video streaming. The specialist, himself a Somali national...

Health & Society

euobserver

