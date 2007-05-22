EU clinches deal on consumer-friendly loans

EU ministers have clinched a deal on more consumer-friendly rules for providing credit and personal loans following years of disputes over the issue, hoping to motivate European borrowers to shop around across borders for better interest rates and other contract conditions.
The competitiveness council - representing the member states - agreed on Monday (21 May) on a compromise put forward by the German EU presidency which streamlines regulations for loans of up to €100,000.
Curre...
